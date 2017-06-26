John Oates selling Colorado ranch for $6 million

WOODY CREEK, Colo. — Guitarist and singer John Oates, of the duo Hall and Oates, is selling his log home in Colorado for $6 million.

“Little Woody Creek Ranch” is on 4.3 acres between Aspen and Snowmass.

The listing agent described it as “a perfect example of a gentleman’s ranch.”

The home has five bedrooms, four and half baths, a newly remodeled kitchen and a finished basement, according to A. Scott Davidson with Aspen Associates Realty.

“The 5th bedroom is set up as a separate but attached caretakers quarters with its own kitchen and entrance,” the listing states.

The “beautifully maintained” ranch has several out buildings, including a heated studio, a loafing shed, a garage for a tractor or cars, and a tool shed with an indoor/outdoor dog run.

The property has two wells and the entire ranch is irrigated and fully automated, for those interested in keeping horses and/or livestock.

“The ranch is very private yet very close to the Woody Creek Tavern,” the listing states.