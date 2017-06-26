It takes 10 minutes to go up 10 degrees in a parked car on asphalt. If windows are closed temps can reach 130 degrees and melt plastic. Dogs and cats handle heat inefficiently - unable to sweat, they can only pant to lose heat. Recent changes in the law allow good Samaritans to break windows in locked cars if they believe an animal is in jeopardy due to a hot car. Also dogs should be exercised during the cooler parts of the day, before 10 am and after 4 pm.
How to help your pets beat the heat
-
New CO Law Protects Pets in Hot Cars
-
Tips to help handle the heat better
-
Tourists flock to Death Valley for its 130-degree heat
-
Dangerous heat wave to scorch southwestern U.S., western Colorado
-
Enjoy cookouts and barbecues without getting sick
-
-
Cooler Friday with possible record-breaking heat expected for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
-
Thunderstorms move into metro area; hail, strong winds possible
-
Breaking windows to rescue dogs in hot vehicles soon will be legal
-
2 children die in hot car in Texas
-
Safe Skateboarding at Night
-
-
Firefighters resuscitate small dog that was unconscious for 20 minutes after fire
-
Florida K-9 found dead inside hot police car outside courthouse
-
Denver sets record high temperature for first day of summer