Healing Waters Float Studio

Floating Therapy is also known as sensory deprivation chambers and warm water and Epsom salt therapy, and has been used for centuries to heal people. Scientists relate it to going back to the mother's womb or floating in space at zero gravity. The tank is filled with warm filtered water that stays warm the whole time, and 1,000 pounds of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salts. It's filled with only 10 inches of water, and is 7x the buoyancy of the Dead Sea. Floating Therapy can be used to treat depression, PTSD, addiction, chronic pain, anxiety, and more.

The experience starts with inversion therapy to elongate your spine. Then you wear headphones with soothing sounds to calm you and ready you for the tank. If you're nervous about getting in the tank, you can leave the door open. The whole point is to get your relaxed and comfortable.

