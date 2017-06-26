× Former school board president busted in internet predator sting to be sentenced

AURORA, Colo. — A former Adams County School Board president is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Robert Vashaw, 50, faces up to two years in jail and five years of intensive sex offender probation. Once he’s released from jail, he will have to register as a sex offender for at least 15 years.

Vashaw pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted sex assault on a child and a misdemeanor count of child abuse in mid-April.

Vashaw was arrested by the Aurora Police Department on Sept. 9, just minutes after he bought condoms to meet with a 12-year-old girl for sex.

The former school board president resigned Sept. 13, four days after his arrest.

Vashaw told the detective he’s never met with a minor before and said he was caught on his first attempt to do so.

Vashaw admitted to posting an ad in the personals section of Craigslist on Sept. 6, titled “Daddy Daughter Role Play.”

Vashaw was the school board president for the Adams County School District 14 for nine years before he was arrested.