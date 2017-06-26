Denver police confiscate illegal fireworks in weekend bust

DENVER — Officers confiscated nearly $5,000 in illegal fireworks over the weekend, the Denver Police Department said.
Police sent an undercover agent to act as a buyer. When fireworks were located, police moved in and found a large supply of pyrotechnics in a back room of the house.
Fireworks are illegal in the city and county of Denver. Anyone caught using or selling fireworks could be fined up to $999 and/or jailed for one year.
There are some locations outside of Denver where fireworks are legal.