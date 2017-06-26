Denver police confiscate illegal fireworks in weekend bust

DENVER — Officers confiscated nearly $5,000 in illegal fireworks over the weekend, the Denver Police Department said.

Police sent an undercover agent to act as a buyer. When fireworks were located, police moved in and found a large supply of pyrotechnics in a back room of the house.

#SundayMatineeMinute: In today's episode, "Fireworks Bad," we take you on a buy/bust and remind you that fireworks are illegal in #Denver. pic.twitter.com/SKUExWsZNa — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 25, 2017

Fireworks are illegal in the city and county of Denver. Anyone caught using or selling fireworks could be fined up to $999 and/or jailed for one year.

There are some locations outside of Denver where fireworks are legal.