Daybreak Delights: Iced Tea and Lemonade

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make our own iced tea and lemonades.



Scratch Catering Services Presents: Iced Tea

Citrus Version: Allow Orange Slices and Lemon Slices to steep in the Tea for 1 hour

Lemon Mint: Allow Fresh Mint, and Lemon Slices to steep in Tea for 1 hour

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Lemonade (Base Recipe)

1 Cup Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

5 Cups Water

In a Urn or Pitcher combine water, sugar and lemon juice stirring to dissolved sugar.

Strawberry-Lemonade

Puree 1 pound of strawberries, and add to the lemonade base recipe

Mixed Berry Lemonade

Puree 1 cup strawberries, 1 Cup Blueberries, 1 Cup Raspberries, and 1 Cup Blackberries

Basil Lemonade

Add a large bunch of Fresh Basil Leaves to Lemonade Base Recipe and allow to steep in the fridge for 1 hour.

Spiked Lemonade

(To the Base recipe, substitute 2 Cups of Vodka for the water)

1 Cup Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Cup Sugar

2 Cups Vodka

3 Cups Water