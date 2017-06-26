Daybreak Delights: Iced Tea and Lemonade

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make our own iced tea and lemonades.
Scratch Catering Services Presents: Iced Tea
Citrus Version: Allow Orange Slices and Lemon Slices to steep in the Tea for 1 hour
Lemon Mint: Allow Fresh Mint, and Lemon Slices to steep in Tea for 1 hour
Scratch Catering Services Presents: Lemonade (Base Recipe)
1 Cup Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice
1 Cup Granulated Sugar
5 Cups Water
In a Urn or Pitcher combine water, sugar and lemon juice stirring to dissolved sugar.
Strawberry-Lemonade
Puree 1 pound of strawberries, and add to the lemonade base recipe
Mixed Berry Lemonade
Puree 1 cup strawberries, 1 Cup Blueberries, 1 Cup Raspberries, and 1 Cup Blackberries
Basil Lemonade
Add a large bunch of Fresh Basil Leaves to Lemonade Base Recipe and allow to steep in the fridge for 1 hour.
Spiked Lemonade
(To the Base recipe, substitute 2 Cups of Vodka for the water)
1 Cup Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Cup Sugar
2 Cups Vodka
3 Cups Water