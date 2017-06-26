Construction of portion of 38th Street finishes ahead of schedule

DENVER — Denver Public Works said 38th Street between Delgany and Wynkoop streets has reopned after construction as part of a larger redevelopment project finished ahead of schedule.

The road was scheduled to open sometime Monday, but construction was finished by Sunday morning, officials said.

The closure was part of the Brighton Boulevard project, which is meant to reflect the changing character of the River North neighborhood.

Brighton Boulevard will get added bike lanes, continuous sidewalks, new stoplights, protected turn lanes and new landscaping as part of the project.

The project includes works on Brighton Boulevard between 29th and 44th streets.