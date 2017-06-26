Class action lawsuit against CenturyLink officially filed in Colorado court

DENVER — The legal troubles for CenturyLink appear to be growing.
As first reported by FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News, lawyers with Geragos and Geragos Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit against the company on Monday.
The attorneys have teamed up with lawyers in Colorado from the Shuman Law Firm and the Gardy and Notis Law Firm.
LINK: View the lawsuit
The lawsuit will be similar to what was filed in Arizona last week, alleging employees of the company fraudulently added services to customer accounts in order to meet sales goals — costing customers as much as $12 billion nationwide. The first lawsuit is being brought by a fired employee claiming to be a whistleblower.
“Colorado seems to be the epicenter of CenturyLink’s corruption,” Ben Meiselas, an attorney on the suit said in an exclusive interview.
Meiselas says they are filing in federal courts in each state because each state has different consumer protections.
“The amount of responses from Colorado have been overwhelming,” Meiselas added.
If you believe you have been impacted by CenturyLink employees, you are asked to email Geragos@Geragos.com or call the Problem Solvers tip line to share your story.
CenturyLink previously denied some of the accusations in a lengthy statement to our newsroom:
“Unfortunately, these types of opportunistic follow-on claims are not unexpected. The fact that a law firm is trying to leverage a wrongful termination suit into a putative class action lawsuit, does not change our original position. Our employees know that if they have any concerns about ethics or compliance issues, we have an Integrity Line in place, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our former employee did not make a report to the Integrity Line and our leadership team was not aware of the alleged matter until the lawsuit was filed. The allegations made by our former employee are completely inconsistent with our company policies, culture and Unifying Principles, which include honesty and integrity. We take these allegations seriously and are diligently investigating this matter.”