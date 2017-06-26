Class action lawsuit against CenturyLink officially filed in Colorado court

DENVER — The legal troubles for CenturyLink appear to be growing.

As first reported by FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News, lawyers with Geragos and Geragos Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit against the company on Monday.

The attorneys have teamed up with lawyers in Colorado from the Shuman Law Firm and the Gardy and Notis Law Firm.

LINK: View the lawsuit

The lawsuit will be similar to what was filed in Arizona last week, alleging employees of the company fraudulently added services to customer accounts in order to meet sales goals — costing customers as much as $12 billion nationwide. The first lawsuit is being brought by a fired employee claiming to be a whistleblower.

It has been one of the most commented stories on our website.

“Colorado seems to be the epicenter of CenturyLink’s corruption,” Ben Meiselas, an attorney on the suit said in an exclusive interview.

Meiselas says they are filing in federal courts in each state because each state has different consumer protections.

“The amount of responses from Colorado have been overwhelming,” Meiselas added.

If you believe you have been impacted by CenturyLink employees, you are asked to email Geragos@Geragos.com or call the Problem Solvers tip line to share your story.

CenturyLink previously denied some of the accusations in a lengthy statement to our newsroom: