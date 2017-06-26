× Castle Rock breaks ground on $60 million ‘Riverwalk’ development

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — We are getting our first look at the developer’s vision for the new “Riverwalk at Castle Rock.”

Colorado-based Confluence Companies released a rendering of what the mixed-used development is expected to look like when finished.

Riverwalk will border Festival Park and will include 228 apartments, 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 30,000 square feet of office space.

The first phase is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2018, with the total project finished later that year.

Local officials hope it will redefine the heart of Downtown Castle Rock.

Construction crews broke ground on the project Monday morning.