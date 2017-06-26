× Body found in Clear Creek; US 6 closed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A body was found in Clear Creek Monday, not far from where a car was found submerged on Friday.

The Arvada Fire Department said the body is “possibly related” to the vehicle but that has not been confirmed.

Golden Water Rescue recovered the body from the fast-flowing creek near mile marker 268 of US 6.

The car was located between mile markers 260 and 271 of US 6.

US 6 was closed between highways 119 and 93 on Friday while a crew from Golden Fire Rescue checked the vehicle for any occupants.

Dramatic pictures showed a rescuer being lowered on a rope from a fire engine with a bucket.

Crews confirmed there was no one inside the vehicle.

The Colorado State Patrol and CDOT planned to close Clear Creek Canyon Monday afternoon to pull the car out of the water.