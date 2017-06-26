Big attendance numbers for Renaissance Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARKSPUR, Colo. -- The Colorado Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 41st anniversary this year with all sorts of fun entertainment!

From turkey legs, to costumes and entertainment - there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

According to festival organizers, this season has been extra busy. On a typical weekend day, the festival’s attendance usually hovers around 12,000 people. This summer, it’s been around 14,000.

You still have plenty of time to check out the Renaissance Festival. It continues every weekend through July 30.

