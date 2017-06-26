Aurora terror suspect may be released on bail after 5 years behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A federal judge has ordered the release of an Aurora man suspected of providing material to a terrorist group in 2012.

Charges are still pending against Jamshid Muhtorov, who was arrested more than five years ago at Chicago O'Hare airport in route to Turkey.

On Monday U.S. District Court Judge John Kane reviewed conditions for the man's release pending a review of his home on Thursday.

A second release hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 AM.

Muhtorov's court appointed attorney, Warren Williamson, proposed conditions for his client's release. Muhtorov will be required to wear an ankle monitor, avoid contact with witnesses to his case, report to a probation officer and not use drugs, alcohol or the internet.

Muhtorov was arrested in 2012 carrying several Iphones, tablets and $3,000 in cash. FBI agents suspected Muhtorov and another man planned to bring material to the terrorist group The Islamic Jihad Union.

Muhtorov filed a complaint against the GEO Aurora Detention Center for violating his right to a speedy trial.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Holloway told Judge Kane that he plans on appealing his release.