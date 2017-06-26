Artistic tribute to Firefighters installed at Denver International Airport
DENVER — A new artistic tribute to the Denver Fire Department has been completed at Denver International Airport.
The tribute, titled “Beacon” is a signature piece of art at the airport’s Fire Station 35.
Seattle-based artist Steve Gardner is responsible for the design. According to a spokesperson, he used laser-cut aluminum and fused glass work to complete the work of art. The artwork was inspired by the Denver Fire Department’s connection and service to the airport and its passengers.
The project was funded by the city’s “1 percent for art” ordinance; which, according to the city dedicates money from new construction projects to public art. The total cost of the project was $200,000.