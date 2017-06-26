6 arsons in 100-minute span reported in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A string of six arsons were reported in a 100-minute span early Monday morning, the Longmont Police Department said.

The first report happened at 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Main Street when a dumpster with cardboard inside was set on fire, police said.

Witnesses told police of a male dressed in black clothing with a “patch” was seen running from the area at the time of the fire. No other information about the “patch” was available.

At 2:35 a.m., a vehicle was set on fire in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue. A fence and eaves on a house were also damaged, police said.

At 3:18 a.m., three vehicles were reported on fire in the 100 block of Longs Peak Avenue.

Photos: Multiple vehicles vandalized/set on fire overnight in Longmont. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/c2paYIuaN3 — Matthew Jonas (@photojmatthew) June 26, 2017

Multiple vehicles set on fire over night in Longmont. pic.twitter.com/lttRUGG4AO — Matthew Jonas (@photojmatthew) June 26, 2017

A witness said a short black male wearing a black sweatshirt with a white patch was seen running from the area.

The last report came in at 3:30 a.m. of a vehicle burning in the 700 block of Baker Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-651-8516 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.