18-year-old rescued along raging river in Rocky Mountain National Park after rock hopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. -- Search and rescue team members at Rocky Mountain National Park had to rescue an 18-year-old hiker who got trapped along the Roaring River above the Alluvial Fan after rock hopping on Saturday.

Park officials said the man from Kansas got stuck on the west side of the river while his family was on the east side of the roaring river.

It was 2:30 p.m. by the time park rangers were notified. Because of the complexity of the operation and the time it would take, they decided it would be safer to wait until Sunday to perform the high-line rescue.

Rangers provided the man with warm clothes, a sleeping bag and food, then stayed overnight across the river from him.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, rescue crews hiked up the banks, and fed lines and a pulley system across the gap. Then a rescue member moved along the lines until she was positioned over the hiker, then dropped down and harnessed him.

They were both raised and moved to the other side of the river, where they were safely able to hike out.

More than 20 people were involved in the rescue, including members of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District's Dive and Swiftwater Rescue team.

Also Saturday, a 15-year-old was rescued after falling in the St. Vrain River in the Wild Basin area.

She went downstream about 50 yards over an eight-foot waterfall and through significant rapids. She was rescued by bystanders and family members before park rangers arrived.

She suffered leg injuries and was carried out to an ambulance, then taken to the Estes Park Medical Center.