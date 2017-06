COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A woman has died after being hit by a train near Bijou Street and Interstate 25 on Sunday.

It happened around 11 a.m. near the Bijou Bridge, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The woman was struck by a south bound BNSF train. The train attempted to stop and alert the woman but could not stop in time, police said.

KRDO reports that the area where the woman was hit is near a heavily populated transient area.