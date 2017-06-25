× Woman falls nearly 30 feet at Cave of the Winds

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Search and Rescue saved a woman who fell at the popular tourist destination Cave of the Winds on Sunday.

Cave of the Winds Mountain Park bills itself as “an exciting Colorado natural attraction that can be enjoyed by everyone in your family, from toddlers to grandparents.”

The 23-year-old woman fell while taking pictures by a waterfall.

Initial reports say the woman fell about 30 feet.

There is currently no word on the severity of her injuries and her identity has not been released.