Weather clears enough to launch helicopters in search for missing Littleton climber in Russia

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – We are getting our first look at conditions on top of Mt. Elbrus in Russia, where Littleton police officer Steven Beare is thought to be missing.

Beare set out on June 14th to solo-climb the 18,510 foot peak. According to reports from other climbers, Beare was spotted heading up toward the summit as a snowstorm approached, forcing other groups to return to camp.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

“I just wish I could see in a crystal ball just a snapshot of him, what he looks like right now,” wife Olivia Beare told FOX31.

On Friday, a full week after Beare was first reported missing, American mountaineer Don Bowie arrived in Russia to lead a private search and rescue mission. He has posted pictures and videos to Facebook documenting the efforts.

“You can really see how grandiose it is and all the different terrain they’re dealing with,” Olivia said.

For the first time, hired helicopters were able to launch and search for signs of Beare from overhead. There are also several coordinated groups of hired rescuers and volunteers combing the mountain on foot.

“Don is looking in more of the dangerous areas that people can’t get to on foot,” Olivia said.

The hope is that Beare is hunkered down in the snow waiting for help. His wife describes him as an experienced climber with excellent survival skills from his time in the Army.

“I personally am losing hope just because it’s been so long,” she said. “But I know that Don is goin to stay and find my husband even if he hasn’t made it and that is really important to me.”

The couple has a 20-month-old son and Olivia is 12 weeks pregnant.

“I don’t want to give up hope ever,” she said. “I just have to think about the future and what my life will be like with two babies and no dad.”

Her family is not alone, however. Their home has had a constant flow of visitors, including friends, family, coworkers, neighbors and even strangers offering meals, company and support.

“While we were gone we came home and someone had cleaned my house. I don’t know how they got in or what, but someone was here and cleaned our house,” Olivia said.

A Facebook page dedicated to the Search for Steven has reached more than 4,000 members as of Sunday night. Updates are posted around the clock as news comes in from Russia.

According to Olivia, the community has also raised more than $50,000 so far to help cover the mounting costs of a private search. The helicopter alone costs $2,500 per hour to rent.

The Beare family is accepting donations to assist with the rescue.