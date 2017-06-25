Veterinarians: Dog found in Virginia was sexually assaulted with broom

ARLINGTON, Va. – A dog in Virginia is being treated after a horrific case of animal abuse.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue said “Huggles” was picked up as a stray dog on May 8. Vets say she was in pain and appeared to have a uterine infection.

After the vets spayed her and put her on antibiotics, things improved a bit before getting even worse.

When an X-ray looked “very strange,” the veterinarians decided they had to do surgery and discovered “the worst case of abuse the vets had ever seen.”

The animal rescue had found that Huggles had been “sexually assaulted with a broom handle, the plastic end of which broke off inside her and caused horrific infection.”

The animal rescue is working closely with Animal Control officials where Huggles was found in hopes of finding the perpetrator. They hope to offer a reward for any information leading to a suspect.

Huggles is expected to make a full recovery and is currently in a foster home. The dog is expected to be up for adoption soon.

A donation page has been set up to help with Huggles’ veterinarian bills. Click here to donate.