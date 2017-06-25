Tim Tebow promoted by Mets to Class-A minor league team

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The New York Mets are promoting Tim Tebow to the St. Lucie Mets, their Class A-Advanced team in Florida, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Tebow had been playing low-A ball for the Columbia Fireflies in South Carolina.

While with the Fireflies, Tebow has been batting a .222 with 3 home runs, 23 RBIs, a .311 on-base percentage and a .340 slugging percentage, according to ESPN.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner has had 69 strikeouts and 23 walks in 212 at-bats since playing with the team.

“It’s not like he’s tearing up the league, but at the same time all of the indications are positive in terms of various things we look at — chase rates and exit velocity,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told ESPN. “The bottom line is the average isn’t there, but he’s improving.”

The 29-year-old former Broncos quarterback signed a minor league deal the Mets in September and also spent time in the Florida Instructional League and the Arizona Fall League.

In March, Tebow started for the Mets in a spring training game for the first time.

Tebow was drafted by the Broncos in the first round in 2010. He was inserted into the lineup in the 2011 season and helped the Broncos to the AFC West title and a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos traded him in the offseason in 2012 to the New York Jets after they signed free agent quarterback Peyton Manning.

He was cut by the Jets in April 2013, then signed with the New England Patriots later in the year. He played in two preseason games but was released in August.

In 2015, Tebow signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and played in four preseason games before being released.