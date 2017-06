DENVER — Hundreds attended the PurpleStride 5K Run and Walk at Washington Park on Sunday morning. Our very own Deborah Takahara emceed the event.

The family-friendly walk took participants on a lovely route through Wash Park to support the fight against pancreatic cancer.

All the funds raised will go to raise awareness and support for pancreatic cancer.

The event also featured children’s activities, music, refreshments, the ShopPurple store and more.