Pearl Harbor survivor, forced to remove fencing, gets help

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Residents of a Broomfield mobile home park say their management company is making their lives very difficult.

One of those residents is a 95-year-old World War II veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

That survivor, Roland Danford, is now in the middle of a much different battle.

“I don’t think it’s a very fair deal,” said Danford.

Management at Front Range Mobile Community recently gave residents a five-day notice to remove their fencing around their homes.

A notice cites lease agreements outlining strict fence dimensions.

Residents said those lease agreement provisions have not been enforced in decades. But, nevertheless, Danford and his neighbors are being expected to move their fencing out or pay to have it done.

“We saw the story,” said Good Samaritan Joan Pallone. “We were moved and we said, ‘let’s go help this guy.’”

Longtime Broomfield residents Joan and Al Pallone stepped up to do what’s right. They met Danford on Sunday.

The couple promises to either remove the fence for free or alter it to the mobile community’s satisfaction.

“If it doesn’t have to come down, we’ll fix it and make it even better,” said Al.

The Pallones answered the call of the FOX31 Problem Solvers by serving a man who served America years ago.

“That makes me feel wonderful-- it sure does,” Danford said.

The deadline for the fences to be removed is Tuesday. The Pallones said they will be hard at work on Monday making sure Danford is taken care of.