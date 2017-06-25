× Man accused of threatening John Elway due for motions hearing Monday

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — The man accused of threatening Broncos general manager John Elway will have a motions hearing Monday.

Cordell Robinson is accused of threatening Elway at team headquarters last year.

The suspect was first spotted entering a restricted media room.

When the guard who worked at the Broncos facility didn’t recognize him as a reporter, Robinson was asked to leave.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies say Robinson told a security guard he was 20-percent owner of the team and then said he was owed money.

He went on to tell the security guard, “I’m gonna get Elway.”

Officials say there was some shoving during the incident but no one was injured.

Robinson was arrested and posted bond to get out of jail.