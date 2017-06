BOULDER COUNTY — A homeless man was found dead in unincorporated Boulder County on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The 59-year-old man’s body was found behind an abandoned building in the 5000 block of 28th street.

While officials don’t believe the death is suspicious, it will be investigated by the Sheriff’s office as well as the Boulder County Coroner.

The man’s identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.