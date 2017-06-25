× Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting student 20 years ago headed to court

LITTLETON, Colo. — A former teacher arrested for sexual assault on a child is due in court Monday for an arraignment, 20 years after the crimes allegedly occurred.

The suspect, Michael Camelio, was arrested at his home in Highlands Ranch in February 2017.

Investigators say a woman came forward to report she was repeatedly victimized 20 years ago while she was Camelio’s student.

Camelio was employed by Littleton Public Schools from 1982 to 2002 where he taught computer science at Newton and Powell middle schools.