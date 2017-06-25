Erin Andrews, former NHL player tie the knot

Erin Andrews, popular sportscaster and “Dancing with the Stars” host, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend over the weekend.

Andrews and her new husband, former NHL player Jerret Stoll, began dating in 2012 and were engaged last December.

The 39-year-old Fox Sports reporter said that Stoll,35, proposed when the two went to look at Christmas decorations at Disneyland.

The intimate wedding took place on Stoll’s birthday at the picturesque Yellowstone Club in Montana on Saturday.

Andrews was married in a custom-made Carolina Herrera wedding dress and walked down the aisle to the tune of The Beatles’ 1965 song “In My Life.”

The sportscaster was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2016 and said Stoll helped her stay strong through the battle. “It was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time,” she said in an interview with Health magazine.