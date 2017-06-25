Dramatic video shows moment teen falls from New York Six Flags ride

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A teenager fell about 25 feet from an upstate New York amusement park ride on Saturday night.

The 14-year-old girl from Delaware was riding the “Sky Ride” at Six Flags Great Escape, about 55 miles north of Albany, N.Y., about 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

A group of park guests and employees gathered below to catch the victim before she hit the ground.

The teen was transferred to an area hospital in stable condition with no serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl was riding the attraction with a younger relative. The ride was stopped after the operator heard that there was a rider in distress, according to officials.

The girl fell from the stationary car and struck a tree before landing in the crowd.

The ride was inspected and was in proper working order.

“There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review can be completed,” a park official told WNBC.

Authorities also said that a 47-year-old man was also treated and released from a hospital for a back injury he sustained when he attempted to catch the teen.