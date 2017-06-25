Delaware professor says North Korea detainee got ‘what he deserved’

WILMINGTON, Del. — People around the country are calling for a University of Delaware professor to be fired after she wrote on Facebook that American Otto Warmbier “got exactly what he deserved.”

Warmbier later died after being held by North Korea.

According to The Wilmington News Journal, anthropology professor Kathy Dettwyler wrote on her personal Facebook page that Warmbier was “typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males who come into my classes.”

“These are the same kids who cry about their grades because they didn’t think they’d really have to read and study the material to get a good grade,” the professor reportedly continued. “His parents ultimately are to blame for his growing up thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted.”

“Maybe in the US, where young, white, rich, clueless white males routinely get away with raping women,” Dettwyler reportedly wrote. “Not so much in North Korea. And of course, it’s Ottos’ parents who will pay the price for the rest of their lives.”

The newspaper reports that Dettwyler’s Facebook page has since been taken down or made private.

The University of Delaware issued a statement saying that the Dettwyler’s views “do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware.”

@AnnCoulter, @PrisonPlanet: The comments of Katherine Dettwyler do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware. pic.twitter.com/ne7Ro0Ry9C — Univ. of Delaware (@UDelaware) June 23, 2017

Warmbier was released by North Korea earlier this month after being held for over 17 months.

Warmbier was visiting North Korea in January 2016 when he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after he was accused of stealing a propaganda poster from his hotel.

He was in a coma when he was released and died on Monday.