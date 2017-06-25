× Baby food recall: product may contain bone fragments

Overhill Farms is recalling more than 50,000 thousand pounds of frozen chicken bites because the products may be contaminated with bone fragments.

“While the risk is low, the health and wellness of our children and customers is paramount, so we have proactively withdrawn the affected chicken bites from store shelves, and have voluntarily issued a recall in collaboration with USDA,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The following products are included in this recall:

3-oz. boxes of Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Carrot Bites “Best Before” 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

3-oz. boxes of Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Sweet Potato Bites “Best Before” 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

3-oz. boxes of Yummy Spoonfuls Chicken Broccoli Bites “Best Before” 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

30-lb. bulk cases of Overhill Farms brand: Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Broccoli Bites Chicken and Vegetable Patty Case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

30-lb. bulk cases ofOverhill Farms brand: Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Carrot Bites Chicken Patties With Carrots And Cauliflower Case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

30-lb. bulk cases of Overhill Farms brand: Fully Cooked Organic Chicken Sweet Potato Bites Chicken Patties With Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa & Peas Case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.



No adverse reactions to the product have been reported, according to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).