392 Fire now 50 percent contained in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. – A wildfire that forced 30 campers and at least one home to be evacuated was continuing to burn on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officials said that the 392 Fire, which is burning about 10 miles northeast of Como, was about 50 percent contained and holding steady at 60 acres, as of Sunday morning.

Officials said earlier that the fire had grown to 90 acres.

A section of County Road 56 was closed in the area while firefighters fought the blaze but has since reopened, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Department.

Three water tenders, three engines, and two crews were continuing to mop-up the perimeter of the fire on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s department said.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office believes it was human-caused.