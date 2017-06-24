Veterans, firefighters work to protect homes from future wildfires in Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Military veterans, firefighters and parks and recreation folks got together Saturday to take action to protect homes from wildfire.

The big project in the Green Mountain area was aimed at removing heavy brush and trees in the open space next to private properties.

Some of that growth came right up to wooden fences, so removing it would reduce the risk of wildfire spreading to the houses.

In fact, a wildfire on April 19 burned in the area where the work was done Saturday.

Team Rubicon, a military veterans volunteer group that works with first responders to rapidly deploy first response teams in case of disaster, helped organize Saturday's mitigation efforts.

