Staples recalls more than 120,000 Hazen Mesh office chairs

Staples is recalling about 124,000 Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs because the legs on the base of the chair can break, which poses a fall hazard.

The company has received 20 reports of the chair legs breaking and three reports of injures, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs have SKU number 1058246 and item number 26680.

Both numbers can be found on the underside of the chair cushion.

To receive a free replacement base, you can register your chair here.