Reports: Campers evacuated as wildfire grows in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in Park County was growing early Saturday evening.

It was burning about 10 miles northeast of Como. Reports indicated it was about 40 acres in size.

Crews from the Platte Canyon Fire Department were fighting the fire on the ground and they did have support from the air. There were reports that campers were evacuated from the area.

A spokesman with the Park County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the fire was started by people who were shooting recreationally in the area.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.