No one found in car in fast-flowing Clear Creek

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — Emergency crews found a car submerged in the fast-flowing Clear Creek Friday night.

They closed US 6 between highways 119 and 93 while a crew from Golden Fire Rescue checked the vehicle for any occupants.

Dramatic pictures showed a rescuer being lowered on a rope from a fire engine with a bucket on it so that he could check the vehicle.

No one was found inside and the highway reopened to traffic.

Crews left the car in Clear Creek because the water is running so high and fast.

They will have to close the busy route that’s used by travelers going to and from the gambling towns of Black Hawk and Central City at a later date when they do decide to remove the car.