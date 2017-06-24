Mobile Home Park residents say they’re forced to take down fences, jeopardizing safety of children, pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - Residents said managers at their mobile home community are putting children and pets’ safety at risk by forcing them to take down fences, and if they don’t remove their fences, managers will remove the fences for them and charge residents for the costs.

Residents at Front Range Manufactured Housing Community said they received notices months ago alerting them their fences must meet specified guidelines. However this week, residents said they received notices their fences must be removed in the next five days or they’ll be taken down at the residents’ expense, even though the fences comply with guidelines.

“I guess they want a fence-free community,” said Roland Danford.

Danford, 94, is a WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor Survivor with limited mobility and limited funds. He said taking down his fence isn’t physically possible for him, but he doesn’t have money to cover the costs of managers removing his fence.

“However much it is is too damn much for me. I kind of struggle to make it anyway,” said Danford. “Social security isn't that good you know? And I get little carpenter's pension and I get a little from the Veterans Administration.”

He installed the fence 40 years ago. While it’s old, Danford has kept it looking new by keeping it well-maintained.

“I’m going to wait for them because I can't do it. I’m lucky to stand up half the time if I don't this walker to stand on,” said Danford.

His neighbors have also been fighting to keep their fences up. Residents said they’ve tried relentlessly to speak with managers about allowing them to keep fences around their yards for their children’s and pet’s safety.

“It’s protection for my family, that's what it is,” said Ryan Miller.

“I don't want to have to worry about my son being out here, running around like that,” said Denise Flores. “It’s horrible.”

FOX31 contacted the managers of the mobile home park multiple times, but no one responded to a request for an interview.