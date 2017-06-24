Mayor Hancock commits Denver to meet goals of Paris Climate Agreement

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock can now be counted among the growing list of mayors across the country working to strengthen efforts against climate change.

Mayor Hancock posted these pictures on Twitter Saturday after signing the “Climate Mayors Letter” and committing Denver to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Joining many of my colleagues in signing #ClimateMayors letter committing Denver to meeting the goals of #ParisClimateAgreement. #USCM2017 pic.twitter.com/F4MDIngJO4 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 24, 2017

The renewed efforts to slow climate change are a direct reaction to the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw the country from the sweeping agreement that includes nearly every country in the world.

The mayors published an open letter earlier this month, stating , “If the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks.”

In Colorado, the mayors of Aspen, Denver, Lakewood, Longmont and Boulder have all pledged to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement.

Mayors from across America will gather in Chicago this autumn to discuss climate change and advance new programs and initiatives.