Man shot, killed in apartment near University of Denver campus

DENVER — A man was shot and killed in an apartment near the University of Denver campus late Friday night.

Homicide detectives were on the scene gathering evidence at 2105 East Buchtel Boulevard Saturday morning. That’s very near South University Boulevard and I-25.

FOX31’s Macradee Aegerter reported from the Trivum Apartments that at least three bullets went through a wall.

Officers said no arrests had been made in the case and they did not have any information about a suspect to release yet.

This story will be updated as we get more details.