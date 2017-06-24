LA’s tallest building becomes glowing saber with massive LED displays

LOS ANGELES — Nearly a fifth of a mile up in the sky atop Los Angeles’ tallest building, two massive LED displays — each 42 feet by 60 feet — sit dormant, ready to beam messages out across the city.

The screens consist of 250 million pixels, each no bigger than a pea, ready to explode with vibrant oranges, blues and greens once the sun sets and the building begins to glow.

Skyscrapers have been called the “sword of cities.” But the Wilshire Grand is more of a light saber. In addition to the lighted top, the building itself is covered in roughly 2.5 miles of LEDs running up and down the building’s spine, KTLA reports.

All this lighting is a first for an L.A. skyscraper, and it will make the Wilshire Grand — for better or worse — stand out in downtown’s skyline perhaps even more than its height.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.