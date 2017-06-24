× Denver officer finds credit card skimmer on ATM in convenience store

DENVER — A police officer found a credit card skimmer attached to an ATM machine inside a convenience store in Denver earlier this week. It was in the 3400 block of West Colfax Avenue.

“While inside the store, the officer observed a loose scanner on the ATM machine. The officer gave the scanner a light pull and revealed a second scanner attached to the machine,” a statement from DPD said.

Criminals use credit card skimmers to create cloned cards or hack into bank accounts to steal money.

The following tips about how to spot a skimmer and avoid becoming a skimmer come from the Denver Police Department.