Denver officer finds credit card skimmer on ATM in convenience store
DENVER — A police officer found a credit card skimmer attached to an ATM machine inside a convenience store in Denver earlier this week. It was in the 3400 block of West Colfax Avenue.
“While inside the store, the officer observed a loose scanner on the ATM machine. The officer gave the scanner a light pull and revealed a second scanner attached to the machine,” a statement from DPD said.
Criminals use credit card skimmers to create cloned cards or hack into bank accounts to steal money.
The following tips about how to spot a skimmer and avoid becoming a skimmer come from the Denver Police Department.
- Check for tampering: Examine any ATM or gas pump before you insert your card. If something appears off or inconsistent with the rest of the machine (color or materials used), don’t use the ATM. Also, give the keyboard a look-see. If it feels thick, like a protector was placed over it, it may have a pin-snatching overlay.
- Push and pull at everything: ATMs and gas pumps are solid machines and nothing on the machine should jiggle or be loose. Push and pull at the protruding parts, like the card reader and the keyboard. Also, when you insert you card into the reader, wiggle it. This will foil the attempts of the skimmer to grab the data from the card.
- Be aware of your surroundings: When entering your PIN, cover the keypad to prevent someone from nabbing the digits over your shoulder. Also, frequent busy ATMs and grocery stores. Outdoor ATMs and less-frequented stores are more likely to have machines that have been tampered with, because they are more accessible to thieves.
- Use near field communication (NFC) transactions: NFC transactions, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Android Pay, tokenize credit card information, protecting personal information.
- Use fraud detection services: Most banks and credit cards will reach out to customers should they notice something suspicious on your account. Pay attention to these alerts. Catching any criminal activity early will help you put a stop to it and recover any lost funds, should you become a victim.