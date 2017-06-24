Dead woman found in car in lake near Severance

WELD COUNTY — The Colorado State Patrol received a call Saturday morning about a vehicle in a lake near Weld County.

The call came in at about 6:22 a.m. reporting a car seen in Woods Lake, east of Severance. Officials say the 2002 Toyota sedan had possibly been in the water for up to six hours overnight.

When a CSP trooper responded, he found the body of a 24-year-old Pierce woman in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released regarding the identity of the woman and officials have not yet determined how the vehicle came to land in the lake.