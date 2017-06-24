× Colorado Springs motorcyle officer in Mike Pence’s motorcade seriously hurt in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A motorcycle police officer in Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade crashed and was seriously injured Saturday morning.

The officer crashed on Highway 24 at Martin Luther King Jr Bypass on the south side of Colorado Springs at about 7:45 a.m.

Investigators indicated the crash was accidental.

Update on our Motor Officer will be made available as soon as appropriate. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) June 24, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence visited Focus on the Family on Friday to mark the Colorado Springs group’s 40th anniversary Friday.

He also met with Air Force members at Schriever Air Force Base, visited the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and attended a reception for Sen. Cory Gardner on Friday night.

Pence was traveling from Colorado Springs to Chicago Saturday.