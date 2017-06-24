Baby overheats on delayed United flight in Denver

DENVER — A Colorado woman claims she wasn’t allowed off of a delayed United Airlines flight despite fears her baby’s life was in danger.

According to the Denver Post, Superior resident Emily France and her baby were stuck on a United flight for nearly two hours as the plane sat on the tarmac during Thursday’s heatwave.

France requested an ambulance when she noticed the infant had become overheated. France says it took another 30 minutes before she and her baby were allowed off the plane.

“They were not equipped to handle it. They couldn’t evacuate us. It was chaos. I really thought my son was going to die in my arms.”

France’s baby was eventually taken to the hospital and treated for heat. He is expected to be okay.

DIA told FOX31 that they “experienced a medical issue while the aircraft was taxiing prior to takeoff. The pilot returned to the gate as our crew called for paramedics to meet the aircraft. Our thoughts are with the child and family, and we have been in contact to offer travel assistance.”