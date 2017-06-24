300 evacuated from Lakewood hotel when fire alarm, sprinkler system intentionally set off

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — About 300 people were evacuated from a hotel in the middle of the night when a suspect intentionally triggered the fire alarm and sprinkler system. It caused serious flooding inside the Holiday Inn in the 7300 block of West Hampden Avenue just east of Wadsworth Boulevard early Saturday morning.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the suspect used a heat source, an open flame specifically, to trigger the system on the 2nd floor of the hotel.

It flooded the 2nd and 1st floors along with the hotel’s main electrical area. Power was off and the hotel was able to find other accommodations for the displaced guests.

Lakewood police had the suspect in custody Saturday morning.