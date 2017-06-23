World’s Ugliest Dog competition to crown most hideous hound

SONOMA, Cali. — One precious pooch will take home the crown for inner beauty Friday night.

The World’s Ugliest Dog competition is an annual event celebrating the unique features that make some dogs “so ugly that they’re actually cute.”

The dogs entered in the contest often flaunt unnaturally droopy faces, bared teeth and unruly fur but one of the unattractive pups will rise above the rest to take home the title of ugliest dog in the world.

At the competition, held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California, the unsightly yet lovable dogs are paraded down a red carpet with the hopes of winning $1,500 and a trophy.

Chinese cresteds, Chihuahuas and mutts are the breeds most frequently entered though the contest also factors in personality when choosing a champion.

The vast majority of the entries are rescue dogs and pooches that, without their sympathetic owners, may never had the shot to take home the coveted title.

Quasi Modo is the 2016 reigning queen and Sweet-Pea Rambo took second place but there are plenty more oddly lovable dogs eager to wag their way into the judges’ hearts.

The ugliest dog will be announced Friday night.