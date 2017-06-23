Woman finds frog in salad at California restaurant, claims to still feels sick week later

WEST COVINA, Calif. — A Southern California woman said she is still feeling sick after finding a frog in her salad while eating at a restaurant earlier this month.

Shawna Cepeda of San Dimas was eating with her family at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in West Covina when she noticed the food tasted bitter and started to stir it around, according to her review on Yelp on June 13.

“I see something kind of rolled up. I was like, ‘this doesn’t look right,’ so I passed it to my husband,” Cepeda told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “I asked, ‘Is that a piece of lettuce?’ Then he looked and my daughter looked at it and he was like, ‘it’s a frickin’ frog.’”

Cepeda said she told the restaurant manager, who offered to comp the meal but made the family pay for their drinks.

Cepeda said she later received a $50 gift card from the restaurant’s corporate office.

“I told him this frog could contain salmonella and who knows how long it’s been sitting in a produce bag,” Cepeda wrote in her Yelp post.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health inspected the restaurant about a week later and found no health code violations, the Tribune reported.

“At that time, staff did not observe any contamination of the lettuce products,” department spokeswoman Katie Martel told the newspaper. “However, an employee of the restaurant confirmed that a frog was in the customer’s salad.”

The produce supplier was not located in the country so the investigation was sent to the California Department of Public Health, Martel told the Tribune.

BJ’s has launched an investigation “to ensure that nothing like this happens in the future,” Chief Financial Officer Greg Levin told the Tribune.

On Thursday, Cepeda wrote in an update on her Yelp post that she still feels “really sick” and has not been able to eat.