Woman faces difficult challenges fighting breast cancer while homeless

DENVER — Denise Milette has a place to stay for the night, but within hours she’ll be looking for another place to call home.

She relies on Medicaid for treatment of a rare form of breast cancer that affects the milk ducts.

Milette showed her medical records to the Problem Solvers, explaining that an MRI found the cancer in the beginning, but it progressed very fast. “I was taking a shower and I found a large lump.”

She says because she is homeless and doesn’t have a permanent address, she doesn’t quality for many assistance programs.

Most shelters will not accept the service dog her disabled husband requires.

She says he had received disability support but has run out for the month.

The Problem Solvers will continue to help Milette find options for long term housing, but in the meantime, she needs the comfort of a steady home.

Milette warns other women to do monthly breast checks and seek medical advice about prevention, especially if they have a family history of the disease, “please be very vigilant.”

If you would like to help you can visit Denise’s GoFundMe page.