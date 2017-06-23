Vice President Pence to visit Colorado Springs on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Focus on the Family on Friday to mark the Colorado Springs group's 40th anniversary.

Pence’s political stances often align with Focus on the Family, which is headquartered in Colorado Springs. Both oppose abortion and greater rights for the LGBT community.

Pence will speak about 10:30 a.m. Afterward, Pence will meet with Air Force members at Schriever Air Force Base, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and attend a reception for Sen. Cory Gardner on Friday night.