× Valet Service Now Available At Cherry Creek Whole Foods

DENVER– The Whole Foods Market in Cherry Creek is now offering complimentary valet service for its customers.

The grocer says the service is to better serve its customers during the busy summer season.

Valet parking is provided by TEZ and available Fridays through Mondays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. until August 31.

Whole Foods says the valet option adds to the many convenient ways customers can shop at the Cherry Creek location, including expanded bike racks, validated garage parking for up to two hours and Whole Foods Market Delivery.

39.718364 -104.957860