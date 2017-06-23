Total solar eclipse stamps change to the Moon from the heat of your finger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, a postage stamp fit for the 80s angst of singer Bonnie Tyler, and her broken-hearted ballad, "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Only, in this case, it's a total eclipse of the sun - with just the touch of a finger!

That's right, it's a stamp that changes from an image of the total eclipse into the moon, simply from the heat of your own finger. Once cooled, the image returns to that of the total eclipse. Turn around bright eyes, because the future is now.

The Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp has been released to commemorate the upcoming eclipse happening on Aug. 21. It will be the first total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. mainland since 1979 (4 years before Bonnie Tyler released her number one Billboard hit)

This year's eclipse will travel a narrow path across the entire country, which hasn't happened since 1918. The back of the stamp sheet shows the path it will cross, giving more than 1,100 cities between Oregon and South Carolina an opportunity to see the event.

Tyler may have been correct when she stated there's nothing you can say about a total eclipse of the heart, but in the case of the new Total Eclipse Forever Stamp, this picture is worth a thousand words, and will only cost you about 8 bucks for a sheet of 16. Which means "Forever's gonna start tonight" for anyone who wants to make an online order. Which is what the Postal Service suggests everyone do here because demand is very high for the stamps right now.

In case you were wondering, a total eclipse of the Sun occurs when the Moon completely blocks the visible solar disk from view, casting a shadow on Earth. Which, from our vantage point, makes the Sun appear completely covered for a few moments. While a total eclipse of the heart is what happens when falling in love turns to falling apart, and the light in your life you once had turns to love in the dark, this according to Bonnie Tyler.