Take 10 Years Off Your Skin at Skin Secrets MedSpa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready to look in the mirror and not see the muffin top or love handles? Or maybe you want to look 10 years younger in the hands of a true artist? Dr. Greta McLaren is an Assistant Clinical Professor at The University of Colorado. She's one of the first to offer the state of the art SculpSure, and can erase wrinkles, dark circles and eye bags, all without surgery.

Dr. Greta McLaren of Skin Secrets MedSpa joined us this morning to talk about the latest procedure sweeping the country.

It's time for your Skin Secrets Steal of the Month! Go in for a free consultation with Doctor McLaren and save $200 off a Silhouette Thread Lift Procedure. You can also throw out those high waist Mom jeans that are making you look older, because you can save big on the new fat reducing ScupSure Procedure with a buy two, get one free deal. And finally, save $200 on the 40 Minute ThermiTight Procedure. These deals are only available for the first 20 callers, so call now!

Call now for a free consult with Dr. McLaren herself, and get these great offers. Call (303)770-7546, or email info@skinsecretsmedspa.com to schedule an appointement. Plus, be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for ground-breaking anti-aging news, relevant health tips and big Botox and filler specials. You can also find them on their website, SkinSecretsMedSpa.com.